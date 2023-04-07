The artist Bosco Sodi needs his studio to be calm. In New York, where he lives, he has one; in Puerto Escondido, on the Oaxaca coast, another; The one in Greece is under construction and the most recent one has just been inaugurated in Mexico City. “When I go somewhere, after 15 days, I start to feel very nervous if I stop painting,” explains the artist (Mexico City, 52 years old). Sodi, who is hyperactive and dyslexic, found refuge in art when he was little: “I understood that it was something that I was going to have to do all my life.” The new space rises discreetly between sheds in an old industrial area of ​​the capital. A few meters away are the train tracks, which no longer pass.

Studio Bosco Sodi’s façade is narrow and tall: raw concrete and weathered bricks. There is no door, just the hole that opens to the middle of the building and a gate. Then an open patio appears. Ahead are the offices of Casa Wabi, the foundation that Sodi created to grant scholarships to creators from different disciplines and which has its main headquarters in Puerto Escondido. Behind is the space dedicated exclusively to the artist’s work, four floors with exhibition areas and cellars. They are in total about 1,600 square meters. The construction was designed by Alberto Kalach, who designed the Vasconcelos library, among other projects, and is a friend of Sodi’s.

“I didn’t want the work to be imposed on the place, but I didn’t want the work to be imposed on the place either. He wanted there to be a dialogue and a friendly tension to be created. Like a monastery, ”Sodi explains by video conference from New York, where she lives. The construction has levels with high ceilings that overlook each other, some terraces, skylights, wooden or concrete floors, depending on the function, and iron railings. “I wanted a place with a lot of natural light. My work is a work of light, but also of shadows. I like to see it with the movement of the shadows because it comes alive. Many times I put candles in front of the paintings to see them with the movement of the light”, she says.

From the top floor, you can see the sheet metal roofs of the surrounding factories and maquilas. The Atlampa neighborhood was one of the most important industrial poles in the country. When the city began to grow, these nuclei moved and the factories abandoned Atlampa. The government of the capital assesses that there is a “deterioration of the social fabric and the urban environment”, “lack of decent housing and green spaces”, “industrial obsolescence” and amounts of “vacant land”, and for this reason it implements a “integral regeneration” plan. Today the neighborhood has one of the highest rates of violence in the city. Where the train used to pass, a few meters from Sodi’s studio, dozens of people live in precarious settlements on the tracks.

“The area needs a boost,” says the artist. The neighborhood is one step away from the center and another from the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood, which in the last 20 years has seen the arrival of artists and other creators. “Mexico has become a phenomenon in art. The conversations at each inauguration are already boring because people see that you are from Mexico and say: ‘Oh, I love Mexico´. All kinds of artists are leaving to live, but not all of them have the money to live in the Roma or the Condesa”, says Sodi. The threat that comes with that is gentrification.

Sodi decided to establish Studio Bosco Sodi in this neighborhood because he believes that “art can really contribute something” there: “These spaces have to open up in places that need it. I think it is crazy to open one more museum in Chapultepec or in Polanco”. The motivation was similar when he opened Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, or the residence of NaNo House, in Tokyoeither Assembly, in New York, a non-profit “art space”. In Atlampa, he is already in talks with schools in the neighborhood, he assures. “Working with children and adolescents, when a change can still be made, is the most important part of art. I am convinced that it helps us to understand the universe and to understand ourselves”.

He speaks from experience. When he was five or six years old, he was diagnosed with hyperactivity and dyslexia: “My mother, instead of medicating me, which was more common at that time, put me in art classes.” “It was the only time when I was calm and I could find myself”, he says and adds: “For me, art is a necessity. It is my trade and it fascinates me, but it is also a necessity”. His studios are always close to his house. When he lived in Barcelona, ​​he was four blocks away; in Berlin he had two; now, in Brooklyn, to six. In part, that also has to do with the way you create from it.

Works of art by the Mexican artist Bosco Sodi in a room of his studio in the Atlampa neighborhood (Mexico City). Iñaki Malvido

Space, time and accident

Although Sodi works with different materials such as stone, wood or clay, the paintings are his most recognized works: surfaces that he covers with a paste made of sawdust and glue and sprinkles with pigment. In the videos, he is seen stained with paint up to above his knees, wearing overalls and a mask, pouring the mixture on the horizontal frame. Then he lets them dry and the material is cracked until it forms textures reminiscent of dried mud or other forms of nature. “It’s good to have the studio close by because I visit the work three or four times a day to see how it’s reacting,” he says.

His technique is based on a Japanese philosophy, the wabi sabi, which in his words is explained as follows: “He talks about how the accident, the passage of time and uncertainty make things unique and unrepeatable.” That was how he started it all, after buying the catalog for a Georges Braque exhibition in Madrid for his mother. There he read that the French painter used sawdust to give volume to his paintings. Sodi began to experiment timidly. One Friday in a hurry, leaving her study, she knocked over the jar with the paste. She returned on Monday and discovered how the material had been transformed: “I always tell artists that the way to find your own language is to be open to accident.”

His taste for experimentation comes from his father, a chemical engineer. “When I mix sawdust, pigment and water the reaction is totally different depending on where I am. That’s why I really like doing work in different places. Sawdust anywhere is different because it depends so much on the tree. When the weather is very hot and dry, cracking is rapid and chaotic; when the place is more humid, it is more rhythmic”, he explains. He does not remember the dates or the names of the works, but he does remember the places where he did them: “I know what painting I did in Berlin, what painting I did in Portugal, what painting I did in Mexico, in New York. I know the roses of Berlin perfectly because they are completely different from the roses of Barcelona”.

Bosco Sodi surrounded by some of his works. Aggi Garduño

contemplate the work

The space that he has inaugurated in Atlampa, on Calle Sabino 336, will function as a workshop when he settles in Mexico City for more than 15 days – which is not usual. The first floor can be transformed into a work space because the concrete floor is easily cleaned (in the others the floors are made of wood). But now all levels function as exhibition space. “I wanted to be able to revisit my work, which was all in boxes and it made me very sad,” he says. “Sit and watch it and enjoy it,” he continues. For that, he invited Dakin Hart, who is the chief curator of the Noguchi Museum in New York. He made the selection that is currently on display and that will change over time.

There are his spheres of clay; his brick walls, like the one he installed in New York in 2017 against the immigration policies of Donald Trump; its volcanic rocks covered with gold; his paintings in black and white or red, and the continuation of a series made of sacks that began in a pandemic. He was confined with his family in Puerto Escondido and had almost no materials. Then, he discovered that he could paint on the bags of chili in which the purchase arrived. The first time he exhibited those burlap sacks with oil circles was at the 2022 Venice Biennale; he today he exposes them in the sample Praisewhich can be seen until April 7 at the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City – the artist is also presenting an installation at the Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge (United States) until June 9, and in 2024 he will exhibit at the HE Shunde Art Museum, China.

None of what is on display at Studio Bosco Sodi, however, is for sale. All this work is part of his personal collection and is registered in a trust on behalf of their children, ages 19, 18 and 14. “If it is commercial, it detracts from the pure essence of the space and becomes a showroom. There’s nothing wrong with it, I live by selling my work, but it’s different”, says Sodi, who is one of the best valued Mexican artists. What he wants is for it to be an open warehouse: to house his work, to become a workshop if he needs it and for the public to visit it –appointments are scheduled from Friday to Sunday–. Since February, more than 2,300 people have passed through there. Sodi hopes, above all, “that people are not afraid of space”: “The more visits there are, the more the work lives.”

A brick cube and a gold-covered clay sphere in a studio courtyard. Iñaki Malvido

