For the first time the “Bosco Kart Track”, open in August 2023, will organize the official championships for the current year. There will be three championship categories: two for adults and one for under 15s. The adult categories will be the “Sprint/Iron” and the “Endurance” team categories, whose races will also count for the “Sodi World Series” world championship. The championship is the most prestigious in the world for rental karting, whose world final annually sees the pilots from 60 nations who have achieved the best results engaged.

The Under 15 category will have the 2-session Grand Prix as its type of race, with the race at the last break. For all categories there will be one race per month, from March to November. The top three drivers (endurance teams) in the final ranking of each championship will be rewarded with trophies and purchase vouchers from “Omp”, a prestigious leading company in motorsport clothing and equipment.

The track will organize two preparatory events for the championships: Saturday 17 February there will be an Endurance race lasting one hour, while a 2 Session Under 15 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday 18 February.

“Personalized driving courses with an instructor with experience in national and international races are always active – informs a note – for both novice and more experienced drivers, to hone their skills and lower lap times. A group driving course will be organized on 28 April 2024, for children and teenagers aged 6 to 15, reserved for beginners in the world of karting and who must learn the basic notions of driving on the track. For the kids it will be a wonderful day in the open air together with other peers with the same passion and will include, in addition to the lessons, a snack at our bar/pizzeria and a competition between all the participants, with prizes and a certificate of participation”.

“6 months after opening – he states Filippo Percivale responsible for the Bosco Kart Track – we are satisfied with the results obtained from the kart track and the driving simulator, the pizzeria/restaurant was also appreciated by our customers. The year 2024 will be even more challenging with the opening of the new Indoor Track on two floors, a track that will be active in a few months”.