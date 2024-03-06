the case

It is a beloved burial: everyone has always stopped to look at it. Unfortunately it is blackened by time. The Municipality has not been able to trace the heirs of the craftsman, who passed away at the beginning of the 20th century. The Acordon Turano families, in memory of their relative Maria “Mariuccia” Acordon, also linked to the sculpture, have offered to pay for the restoration

Sondra Coggio

3 minute read