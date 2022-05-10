From 10 to 12 May 2022, Bosch and Everynet present a solution for Smart Parking at the IoT Solutions World Congress, stand C 370. The digital and data-based solutions for Smart Parking show, in real time, the parking areas available. Therefore, the time for finding a parking space is reduced, limiting air and noise pollution. The system also allows easy access to car parks in city, commercial and logistic centers.

Bosch has developed a family of sensors for parking management. Two vehicle detection technologies (magnetometer and radar) are combined with a self-learning algorithm. The sensor provides an optimal level of performance. Vehicle presence information is transmitted securely using the LoRaWAN protocol, a radio telecommunications protocol that enables low-frequency communication of connected objects. Everynet’s LoRaWAN network operator is present in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and America. This new collaboration allows Bosch to accelerate its Smart Parking projects by benefiting from networks already installed by Everynet or that can be installed ad-hoc. Finally, thanks to its communication networks, Everynet allows the development of the Internet of Things with a very convenient data transmission price. Parking management is one of the use cases for which Everynet can contribute to its extension all over the world.