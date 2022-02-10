Bosch’s 2021 closes with encouraging numbers. The German multinational has exceeded its expectations in terms of turnover, which in the year just ended reached 78.8 billion euro, a better figure than the pre-crisis figure. Stefan Hartung, Chairman of the Bosch board of management, also expressed his satisfaction: “In 2021 we achieved better results than expected. We were able to surpass our forecasts though many challengessuch as the problems of supplies and increases in the price of raw materials “.

Bosch number one himself looks to the future with optimism. And above all with a priority above all: electrification. “Bosch is a technology pioneer in many areas and we want to maintain that leadership – has explained – For this reason, the company continues to invest large sums in strategically important sectors including, this year alone, a total of about 1 billion euros in microelectronics and electromobility. At the same time we are focusing more and more on partnerships, such as the recently announced alliance with Volkswagen in the field of autonomous driving“. Among other things, electromobility is proving to be one of the main sources of revenue for Bosch. “We are translating climate action into growth, demonstrating how the transformation towards climate neutrality can be successful both ecologically and economically”continued the president of the German multinational.

But that’s not all, because Bosch also intends to grow and expand its position in development of vehicle softwarean industry that already supplies over 200 million electronic control units with its proprietary software all over the world every year. “Bosch will see double-digit growth in this market – added Markus Heyn, new president of the Mobility Solutions sector and member of the board of management of the German company – Here we will largely benefit from the evolution of the car into a real network connection point ”. Bosch has already set the strategic course for the company which will bring together development activities related to vehicle software at the subsidiary ETAS in mid-2022.