Traveling involves some unexpected events. A crossing of an animal is enough, and a vehicle can go off the road, overturning and disappearing into the night beyond a moat. And maybe there is no one to witness the accident. “Emergency Call“, Known for short as eCallis a system designed by Bosch to act precisely in situations of this kind.

In the event of an accident or emergency situation, the eCall establishes a voice connection with an emergency management point to request quick assistance, automatically or by pressing a button. Ten years ago, Bosch developed one of the first integrated emergency call services on behalf of Mercedes-Benz which became a global success. “In June 2012, the service was activated in 9 countries and 6 languages. Today it is available in over 50 countries and in over 20 languages, and more and more are being added. Currently, around 27 million cars from over 15 brands are equipped with the Bosch emergency call service“Said Stefan Gross, head of mobility services at Bosch Service Solutions. In the last ten years, the company handled over eleven million calls. As a pioneer in this field, the company is constantly introducing innovations to the market, including most recently smartphone-based eCall.

While in 2012 the Bosch emergency call service still involved a combination of the on-board computer and the driver’s mobile phone, in 2014 the standard integration for Mercedes-Benz cars arrived. Since then, the technology has been integrated into the infotainment module allowing it to detect an impact, initiate a call and transmit data. The German company has created an international network of service centers for the eCall service, using a complete IT infrastructure. These include partner networks with links to rescue control centers, firefighters and hospitals.

The advantages of emergency call systems in vehicles have also been accepted at the legislative level: eCall became a mandatory requirement in the EU on 31 March 2018. Since then, newly placed cars and light commercial vehicles on the EU market must have an integrated emergency call service. As a result, two systems operate in the EU: the eCall system of 112, which is required by law, and the eCall systems operated by private suppliers such as Bosch, both of which comply with the standards defined by the EU. The difference is that with private eCall, the emergency call is received by the supplier’s emergency centers and, if necessary, forwarded immediately to public control centers. The advantage is that in this way it is possible to filter out faulty alarms, such as those caused by accidentally pressing the emergency call button. In this way the relief coordination centers are lightened and the capacity for emergencies is kept free. With a share of around 90%, Bosch has filtered out around ten million defective eCalls over the past decade. Another plus: Bosch emergency call center operators stay on the phone to assist those involved until help arrives.

Rescue control centers are informed in the local language, avoiding misunderstandings. They also receive information beyond the so-called minimum data set associated with EU-112 eCalls. These include, inter alia, the geographical position, the time of the accident and the direction of travel of the accident vehicle. Bosch also transmits data such as the number of occupants and the severity of the accident. Today the company is working to expand the fastest digital transmission paths. In the United States, the team is focusing on “Next Generation eCall” to transmit accident data from the car to the emergency centers via an Internet-based data connection using the LTE protocol. “Very high speed and excellent voice quality are the hallmarks of transmission via LTE, ”explained Stefan Gross. “This helps us to activate relief quickly. We hope that the course for rapid digital data transmission across the EU will be established as soon as possible, which will be used across the board.“.