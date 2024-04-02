You can twist and turn them however you want. The Bosch Series 6 is always cutting, kneading or mixing something. We tested the new food processor.

vMaybe it's time for retirement when you're most excited about being able to operate a feature-rich food processor without having to read the manual first. Perhaps as we get older, we also realize that what is important in everyday life are qualities that are not advertised by companies. The fact that the Bosch Series 6, starting at 680 euros, is “extremely powerful”, has an “extra large bowl”, weighs “accurately to the gram” and “kneads as if by hand” is noteworthy, but we somehow expected it.

What is not to be expected these days is that a team of engineers will take enough time to design a machine that, with just a few twists and turns, can be transformed from a cream whipper to a meat grinder like a Transformer in a space-saving manner. In contrast to other kitchen machines, the technology in the Series 6 is largely located at the top of the swivel arm and not at the bottom of the thick leg. The Bosch machine has two narrow legs so that the arm can swing down between them. To continue with the analogy of this unusual anatomy: the elbow of the outstretched arm sits at the top center between the legs.