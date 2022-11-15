Since 2014, all new vehicles registered in the EU must be equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Typically, sensors measure tire pressure directly on the tire and continuously transmit the readings to the TPMS ECU wirelessly. If faulty sensors need to be replaced, workshops often have to identify vehicle-specific sensors and order them separately.

With i QUICK FIT universal pressure sensors, Bosch is able to cover more than 90% of all vehicles in the EU with just one sensor and four commercially available valve variants. At the same time, Bosch developed the TPA 300, a new programming tool. Together with the QUICK FIT sensors, the TPA 300 is able to program the tire pressure sensors of 20 other car manufacturers, increasing the coverage of vehicles circulating in the EU to over 95%. The new Bosch QUICK FIT universally programmable sensors allow wholesalers and workshops to cover a huge share of the vehicle market with just four product codes, saving labor and inventory costs while increasing availability. The sensors, available in different valve designs and sizes with rubber and steel variants, they are compatible with all common rims and tires. Bosch performs quality and functional tests to ensure that QUICK FIT sensors meet the same standards as original equipment.

Although QUICK FIT sensors can in principle be operated using any generic programming tool, Bosch recommends programming them using the TPA 300. This new tool has been specially developed for quick and easy setup of vehicle-specific universal TPMS sensors. The workshop technicians can read and check the TPMS data transmitted wirelessly on the 2.8-inch color display of the TPA 300. The device guides them step by step through the entire self-learning procedure of the vehicle sensors. The purchase price of the TPA 300 also includes free software updates for device functions and for vehicles and sensors covered for the first three years of purchase. In this way, the workshops are always up to date. The standard equipment includes the charging cable, a USB-B cable, a quick start guide, the user manual and a practical carrying case. An OBD-II module is also available as an option. Constant monitoring of tire pressure plays a key role in road safety. Maintaining the correct tire pressure promotes fuel efficiency and reduces tread wear. With the new Bosch QUICK FIT universal pressure sensors, the TPA 300 programming tool and technical assistance, workshops have at their disposal a complete package for diagnosing TPMS, installing and removing sensors and programming them without problems.