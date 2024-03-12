The traditional company invests heavily in heat pump factories, for example in Poland. Business with the new technology is currently a bit slow, but improvement is expected from mid-2024.

Replacing aging heating systems makes a significant contribution to climate protection. Politicians are relying heavily on heat pumps. It draws heat from the environment, i.e. the air or the ground, and uses it to heat the buildings. If sustainably generated electricity is used, there is no environmental pollution caused by CO 2 -emissions. Demand in Germany is still subdued, said Jan Brockmann, managing director of the thermal technology division of the technology group Bosch. The division now operates under the name Bosch Home Comfort Group.

But the manager assumed that demand would return to normal in the second half of the year. Because the funding conditions are now clear. Grants are available as long as the funding has not been exhausted. This year, the federal government is providing a total of more than six billion euros in grants and low-interest loans for new, more climate-friendly heating systems.