In spring, with the beginning of the pollen season, cabin filters acquire further importance for the activity of the workshops. More and more motorists are sensitive to the issues of fine dust, allergens and viruses and therefore demand the best possible air quality inside their vehicle. With the cabin filter Bosch FILTER + pro workshops are now able to offer their customers additional protection for the health of vehicle occupants. The new cabin filter is a further development of the proven FILTER + filter from Bosch which separates allergens and pollen, fine dust, bacteria and harmful gases. In addition, the improved FILTER + pro generation is also highly effective against viruses and molds. By the end of 2023, FILTER + pro will completely replace its predecessor in the Bosch range.

The three well-combined filter layers of the FILTER + pro effectively reduce the amount of pollutants in the passenger compartment. A special antimicrobial layer acts against viruses and bacteria, also prevents the formation of mold and retains both allergens and pollen in the filter fleece. The activated carbon layer neutralizes harmful and foul-smelling gases. Finally, a layer of ultra-fine microfiber separates over 98% of all fine dust and soot particles. The packaging of the new FILTER + pro clearly highlights the functions and benefits for workshop customers. In addition to improving air quality, cabin filters from Bosch also offer greater safety benefits. In particular, they reduce the formation of deposits on the windshield that could cause glare effects, in addition, the windows fog up less. They also reduce the risk of allergic reactions – such as sneezing – which could lead to dangerous situations while driving. Another advantage: the reduction of deposits on the fan and on the air conditioning system favors their functionality.

To ensure the effectiveness of the filter, Bosch recommends replacing the cabin filters every 15,000 kilometers or at least once a year. Filters should ideally be replaced in spring, before pollen and hay fever season. For this, Bosch offers a wide range of filters for almost all customer needs, from standard filters to activated carbon filters to the new FILTER + pro. The Bosch range covers 96% of the European vehicle market. This allows workshops to find a suitable filter for almost any customer vehicle. The enclosed installation instructions help workshops facilitate filter replacement.