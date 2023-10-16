Bosch launches a new service with the aim of supporting workshops in the most complex diagnosis activities. It’s no coincidence that it’s called “Remote Diagnosis Service“, and effectively allows Bosch experts to directly access the vehicle to carry out advanced remote diagnoses: we are talking, for example, about replacing multimedia modules or headlights, calibrating ADAS devices, coding or calibrating components, and so on.

Remote support

“Increasingly, new vehicle systems are coming onto the market and new technologies are being rapidly developed generates difficulties especially for multi-brand workshops. In fact, some diagnostic functions are only possible with original tools – explains Bosch – To support workshops even in these complex assistance activities, the workshop staff can therefore ask the Bosch expert to carry out remote diagnostic activities directly on the vehicle, such as programming the control units and coding the components”.

How to use the service

Workshop staff have access to the Remote Diagnosis Service via the device KTS 350, 560, 590 or also via RDS 500. Booking a diagnosis session is simple: just access the Bosch Remote Diagnosis portal, identify yourself with your Bosch account (SingleKey ID), enter the requested activity and proceed with the booking. At this point he enters the scene the Bosch expertwhich contacts the workshop on the agreed date to check the connection conditions and, subsequently, remotely accesses the vehicle directly via the workshop’s KTS or RDS 500 to carry out the requested activity.

Two solutions

Once the remote diagnosis service is completed, the workshop professional is informed. The Remote Diagnosis Service is available with annual subscription or “Pay per Use” option: in the first case a number of annual credits is foreseen, while in the second, available only for KTS 350, 560 or 590, the purchase of credits is allowed depending on the service requested.