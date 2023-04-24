The German transnational engineering and technology company Bosch (Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany) filed mass lawsuits in the courts of nine regions of Russia for the protection of trademarks. The lawsuits were filed in mid-April, reports April 24 TASS.

The company’s claims will be considered by the courts of Chelyabinsk, Samara, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk, Moscow, Volgograd regions, Udmurtia, Stavropol Territory and Moscow. In less than a week, the courts received more than 45 lawsuits, some of them have already been accepted for consideration.

In particular, the Arbitration Court of the Stavropol Territory accepted a claim for compensation for violation of exclusive rights to trademarks No. 3987, No. 39872 in the amount of 50 thousand rubles. The case has been taken over.

The defendants in the cases are individual entrepreneurs and car dealerships. Among the defendants in the Bosch lawsuits are Kurs Avto LLC, Avto-Levoberezhny and others. The total amount of the plaintiff’s claims for all applications exceeds 2.1 million rubles.

In January, service stations began to experience problems with the diagnosis and repair of new cars, Izvestia learned. At some of the service stations, special scanners have ceased to function. We are talking, in particular, about those centers that use software from Bosch – on New Year’s Eve, the company turned off access to software in Russia and Belarus.

In 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the suspension of activities in Russia. According to Izvestia, in the summer of 2022, a lawsuit was filed against two legal entities representing Bosch in Russia and being part of it, with the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region for failure to fulfill warranty obligations for brand products.