ofValentin Betz shut down

The corona virus in Baden-Württemberg was tough for the economy as early as 2020. Some companies made profits anyway. At Bosch from Stuttgart, the employees now benefit from this.

Stuttgart – Companies all over Baden-Württemberg had to fear for their existence due to the corona virus – and employees for their livelihood. Even large companies like Daimler AG or Bosch got into trouble. But towards the end of the year, many were still able to turn things around. Both Daimler and Bosch made a profit in 2020 – even if sales collapsed at Bosch. However, while Daimler AG wanted to eliminate performance bonuses for employees entirely and then drastically reduce them, Bosch even topped up the payout to employees. As BW24 * reports, Bosch pays its employees around 2,000 euros in bonus – a disgrace for Daimler.

