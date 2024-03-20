Dhe time at which the protest on the Schillerhöhe in Gerlingen near Stuttgart is scheduled to begin has been carefully chosen. At 11:55 a.m., exactly at “five to twelve,” Frank Sell was supposed to take the stage in the parking lot at gate three of the central administration of the traditional Baden-Württemberg company Bosch. In the end, the general works council head of the most important mobility division was three minutes early when, to the jeering and whistling of thousands of employees, he grabbed the microphone and immediately set the tone: “Stop, it can’t go on like this. Stop the madness of staff cuts.” 25,000 employees took to the streets nationwide.

For the Bosch works councils and IG Metall, Wednesday is about fundamental things. The employee representatives criticize the fact that the industrial group is investing abroad and has launched what they see as a far-reaching austerity program in Germany. “We are presented with a reduction in personnel as having no alternative, that is simply not possible,” Sell told the FAZ. “And the way we were confronted with the reduction program has a completely new quality.” The company announced the plans at the turn of the year “like a machine gun, without that we had a chance to talk about it.”



In Gerlingen alone, more than 10,000 Bosch employees are said to have followed the call for demonstrations.

:



Image: dpa



Barbara Resch, district manager of IG Metall Baden-Württemberg, also criticizes Bosch's approach. “That wasn’t common practice in the Bosch world before,” explains the trade unionist. “Now that the announcement has been made, the company wants to talk to us. I am excited. We demand that the entire program be negotiated centrally.”

Now developers and engineers are demonstrating for the first time

In total, there are more than 7,000 jobs internationally: In the drive division, Bosch wants to cut around 1,500 jobs at the Baden-Württemberg locations in Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen. There are around 1,200 jobs in the software sector, 950 of which are in Germany. The group is planning to cut jobs by 500 jobs in automotive electronics and 560 jobs in power tools – especially at German locations. “What is new is that it is primarily developers and engineers who are demonstrating today,” says Sell. “Savings are being made for the future, that is, in the development area.”







In addition, there are the savings plans of the subsidiary BSH. The household appliance manufacturer plans to cut 3,500 jobs globally by 2027. The jobs should be eliminated primarily in headquarters and administration, not in production or production-related areas. The company plans to cut the first 1,000 jobs this year, 450 of them in Germany. Bosch employs a total of 427,600 people around the world, with an additional 7,600 in 2023.

A few days ago, Bosch boss Stefan Hartung pointed out that this development could not have been foreseen. “Now we have to react to the weaker order situation and work intensively on our competitiveness – this is the only way we can finance future growth,” he said. In contrast to the outlook, last year's figures do not really match Bosch's reduction plans. After all, Bosch increased its operating profit by 21 percent to 4.6 billion euros in 2023 with sales of 91.6 billion euros (plus 4 percent), which corresponds to a return on sales of 5.0 percent – even if the group achieved its return target of 7 percent pushed back by two years.