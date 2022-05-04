The multinational Bosch has decided to invest 500 million euros to go hunting for green hydrogen, that is the type of hydrogen produced from renewable sources that could be decisive for the climate fight. The company will develop and sell technology based onelectrolysis to extract hydrogen for transportation and other industrial uses.

Hydrogen generation technology will go into production in 2025, focused on the so-called stack, i.e. the central component of an electrolyser. As per definition, better remember, electrolysis is necessary to divide water into hydrogen and oxygen. The stack comprises several hundred individual cells connected in series. In each of these cells, electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This is the opposite of what happens in a fuel cell, where electricity is generated by combining hydrogen and oxygen. In both cases, the chemical reaction is facilitated by a proton exchange membrane.

Bosch is collaborating with several partners for combine the electrolyser stack with a control unit, power electronics and various sensors to create a specific module. The use of a modular design for the electrolysers should make maintenance more flexible: any planned work will require the shutdown of only certain sections of the plant, instead of the entire structure. Bosch’s goal is to offer these modules to electrolysis plant operators and industrial service providers, with the first pilot plants going into operation as early as next year.

Through a particular process, Bosch will incorporate a defined number of compact modules so that they can be used both in smaller units, with capacities up to ten megawatts, and in onshore and offshore plants with gigawatt capacity, all for new construction projects and in existing plants for conversion to green hydrogen production. In addition to this project, Bosch is also working on stationary and mobile fuel cells. The former are intended to be used as small on-site power plants for cities, data centers, shopping malls and as charging points for electric vehicles. Bosch plans to use mobile fuel cells to facilitate the shipment of climate-neutral goods and goods, initially by truck.