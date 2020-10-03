The PCR diagnostic test are currently the most reliable test to detect coronavirus. But they have a great inconvenient, and is that your result may take several hours and even days to arrive, as some patients do not receive resolution until four days after the test is performed, in the best case.

Therefore, scientists and researchers around the world they continue to work to find other methods that are just as effective but that allow them to offer the results of these tests “at the moment”, which would greatly facilitate reduce the number of infections.

A reliable test that detects the virus in 39 minutes

In this search for new formulas, as reported Digital Economy, highlights the new device German company Bosch, able to detect both positives and negatives in as little as 39 minutes, also offering a very low rate of false negatives and the certainty of not getting any false positives, since it is fully capable of diagnosing all negative cases.

The sensitivity rate of the new test is 98%, that is to say, is able to detect practically all positive cases, what makes this far above the rest of the techniques that are currently used to detect the disease and in a much faster way as highlighted Volkmar denner, CEO of Bosch: “We can reassure people even more quickly.”

The delay in the communications of the positives or negatives is being one of the main causes of the increase in infections, since those people who have undergone a PCR do not know if they can infect or not and, given the uncertainty, many individuals do not stop leading their normal lives despite having to keep a quarantine until the day they know the result .

Therefore, Denner explains: “One of the keys to fighting the coronavirus pandemic is to quickly identify the sources of infection. That’s why we focused on following up on our first coronavirus test with an even faster one. “

German Government funding

This new PCR has also had public funding of the Government of Angela Merkel, who has applauded the announcement of the new test from which a “Great help for the mission of making mass diagnoses.”

Available in Europe

The German company announced on September 25 that The rapid test is already available in Europe and has the European Certificate of Conformity (CE). The manufacturer also hopes to be able to do up to five simultaneous diagnoses, reaching the same device in a single day about 160 tests that will give the result in less than 40 minutes.

Use in airports, service stations and large events

The company has explained that This new rapid diagnostic test could help when it comes to mass events where attendees could undergo the test and, after waiting in a suitable place, obtain the result of the test that would decide whether or not they can enter the stadium, pavilion, etc.

Similarly, also it would be very effective in airports and train or bus stations since it could be done to passengers who have just arrived to know if they have to keep a quarantine or not.

According to a statement from Bosch, “It is predestined for decentralized use in mobile test centers at motorway or airport service stations. The test takers can get a reliable result while at the test site. “

Easy to use

Economía Digital includes in its publication statements of the company in a statement on the ease of use: “The advantages of the Bosch rapid test not only lie in the speed of the analysis, but also in the ease of use. A sample is taken from the patient’s nose or throat with a swab and placed in the test cartridge. The test cartridge, which already contains all the reagents needed for the test, is then inserted into the Vivalytic device for automated analysis. “

“The Vivalytic test device is designed to be easy to use. Medical personnel only need brief training on how to use it. The development of the Vivalytic system, consisting of an analysis device and test cartridges, grew out of a long-standing collaboration between corporate research and advanced engineering at Bosch and Bosch Healthcare Solutions“, ends the statement.