After Tesla, too Bosch is forced to stop production in China due to the restrictions imposed by the government to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The German multinational leader in the automotive components sector has announced that it has suspended operations in two of its plants in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Changchun, while activities are continuing in two other auto components factories in Shanghai and in the nearby city of Taicang. “Closed circuit”i.e. workers sleep, live and work isolated from the rest of society to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“We are currently seeing a temporary impact on the logistics and procurement of the supply chain – Bosch said in a statement, without specifying how many days the production stop will last – In this situation, we are doing everything possible to keep supply chains as efficient as possible and to satisfy requests “. In view of the future, a lot will depend on how the Chinese government intends to return to normal: with the stringent measures still in place to fight the pandemic, many car manufacturers have been forced to stop their activities, and the market has suffered as evidenced. from collapse of registrations made in March. Bosch will continue to monitor the situation day after day.