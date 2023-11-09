Digitized, connected, electrified: the world of mobility is changing and that of two wheels is no exception.

After making riding safer for motorcyclists with Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC), Bosch is introducing a whole series of further technological innovations. “Now that the world of two wheels is going through a time of substantial change, Bosch is making motorcycles future-proof – declared Geoff Liersch, head of Bosch’s Two-Wheeler & Powersports division, at EICMA 2023, the cycle and motorcycle exhibition in Milan -. Bosch has extensive experience in software and electromobility and is now applying this knowledge to the world of nmoto”. Bosch currently has a total of around 500 employees worldwide, committed to developing cutting-edge ideas and solutions for motorbikes, quads and the snowmobiles of today and tomorrow, a number that has tripled since 2016. Additionally, the team has access to Bosch Mobility’s network of developers and engineers. Bosch software solutions allow riders to install new features, even after purchase of the vehicle.

Depending on the manufacturer, Updates give customers the ability to add features later to personalize their driving experience over the life of the vehicle. It is possible to add special or advanced driving modes on-demand, both for the track and off-road, and comfort functions for long journeys. For example, acceleration at different speeds can be set or removed depending on country requirements or the type of driver’s license. With the same functional architecture, Bosch allows over-the-air software updates, which can be downloaded from the cloud via an app on the rider’s smartphone and then uploaded to the motorcycle or powersport vehicle, for example, to carry out important updates or to improve functions. Safety and comfort increase and for manufacturers the speed of service and the ability to innovate improves. Software isn’t the only area where Bosch is making progress. At the hardware level, the company is working on new developments for efficient engine management for internal combustion systems, as well as solutions for electric propulsion. If until now electric propulsion has concerned the lowest power classes, up to 3 kW, Bosch is now exploring new avenues. Its integrated 6 kW electric propulsion combines driving pleasure with everyday use. The performance results make this new engine ideal for vehicle architectures such as large scooters or classic motorcycles, both in urban environments and for longer journeys.



The 2-in-1 solution from Bosch offers a concept engine management integrated with vehicle control and an inverter. The so-called one-box solution, with its compact design, makes room for the battery in the vehicle, similar to the Bosch e-axle for passenger cars. The engine has a passive cooling concept: the propulsion is cooled by an air flow instead of a complex water cooling system. These features allow manufacturers who choose the new Bosch electric motor to save on system costs.

