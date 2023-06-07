In difficult times “in which it seems that the crises are overlapping one after another”, the Bosch group shows positive numbers in our country, partly thanks to the growth of its mobility area, according to the president of the company in Spain and Portugal , Javier González Pareja.

Its Mobility Solutions business area has grown at double digits, in addition to being reorganized worldwide "to adapt to the future and to its customers."

Sales revenues also grew in Spain by over seven percent over the previous year. “In 2022 our position as one of the most strategically important countries for Bosch in Europe has been strengthened,” González Pareja explained yesterday during the presentation of the company’s economic results.

In 2022, “a challenging year”, Bosch exceeded its business goals. The technology and services provider increased its total sales to 88.2 billion euros, while its operating EBIT margin rose from 4.0 to 4.3 percent.

In terms of its strategy, Bosch is responding to the trend towards software-based automotive engineering by reorganizing its mobility business.

With electrification as the main objective in Europe, the firm is also committed to combustion and hydrogen, with projects for its storage, for its generation through renewable energy sources “in collaboration with an important Spanish oil company”, as well as in the protection of the facilities in the Basque Hydrogen Corridor, explained Javier González Pareja.

In addition, in 2022, Bosch joined Future: Fast Forward, the largest business group in the history of the Spanish automotive industry, which aims to promote the development and manufacture of electric and connected vehicles. Bosch participates in the manufacturing block for specific components for electric and connected vehicles, developing products and investing in new production processes.