Charging times and efficiency are among the crucial issues for the development of electric mobility. In this regard, Bosch is working to develop propulsion technologies that go in this direction, ensuring optimal performance and reduced waits to fill up on energy. The German company is in fact focusing its efforts on motors and inverters with 800 V systems, precisely to speed up charging times.

Bosch and the 800 V technology

“Bosch is stepping up the tension in electromobility. Our 800-volt technology is the next step towards more powerful electric drives and shorter charging times“- said Ralf Schmid, Head of Electrification in the Bosch Powertrain Solutions division. The 800 volt version of the inverter is based on silicon carbide semiconductors which increase the efficiency and therefore also the service life. Bosch has increased the power density of the 800-volt variant of the electric motor, while reducing its weight and achieving a more compact design.

Heat loss halved

In recent years, 400-volt solutions have largely established themselves as the industry standard. With the same current, but twice the voltage, twice the power can now be transmitted. This solution allows you to use thinner cables, saving space, weight and copper. As a result, the inverter is more compact and powerful. With a 400-volt on-board network, the maximum charging power at sufficiently powerful charging points is 250 kilowatts. At 800 volts, theoretically it should be double that. Furthermore, the inverters are equipped with SiC chips, in which carbon atoms have been inserted into the crystalline structure of ultrapure silicon, improving its electrical conductivity. In power electronics, the loss of energy in the form of heat is reduced by 50%. The energy saving potential of SiC chips goes even further: for example, they increase the efficiency of inverters by up to 99%.

Features main

The main features of the 800-volt variant of the Bosch electric motor, which is now in series production, are a torque of 830 Nm and an output of 460 kilowatts. Thanks to the use of I-pin bar winding, it is possible to further improve the efficiency, compactness and level of automation of the motor in the production phase. In terms of power-to-weight ratio, power density increases by 35% to 60 kilowatts per litre. Torque density is also excellent: 105 Newton meters per litre. This causes the Bosch motor to reach a maximum efficiency of up to 98%. The next generation of electric motors will be oil-cooled which will enable better dissipation of the generated heat and continuous, powerful operation over long distances as well as in commercial vehicles.