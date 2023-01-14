THE sensors I’m everywhere. They allow cars, e-bikes, smartphones, fitness trackers and headphones to perceive their surroundings. Bosch develops and produces smart sensors that increase safety and comfort. All these sensors are becoming more and more efficient, contributing to the preservation of the planet.

Bosch is a pioneer and market leader in micro-electromechanical sensors (MEMS), one of the most important and most widely used sensor types today. “We started production of MEMS sensors in 1995. In the last five years alone we have produced as many sensors as in all previous years” said Tanja Rückert, member of the Bosch Group Board of Directors, at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Since it began production 27 years ago, the technology and services company has produced a total of more than 18 billion MEMS sensors – today there are an average of 22 in every car.

Bosch is currently the leading manufacturer of MEMS sensors, according to Yole Group, a market research and strategy consultancy. For on 2027, a global annual increase in the production of these sensors is expected which, from 33.5 billion today, will reach around 49 billion units. Bosch also intends to participate in this growth and expects a further significant increase in production numbers in the coming years. Rückert emphasized that the company intends to remain the benchmark in the market and further expand its leadership position. To meet the increased demand, Bosch will invest heavily in the wafer factories in Dresden and Reutlingen. The company plans to invest a total of three billion euros by 2026 in the semiconductor business and thus also in the development and production of sensors as part of its investment plan. For the field of microelectronics and communication technology, it will be able to draw on the European funding fund IPCEI Microelettronica.

At CES 2023, Bosch showcased many sensor-based mobility innovations, including the RideCare solution that received the Best of Innovation award from industry association CTA. RideCare will play a critical role in the safety of all vehicle occupants in connected and autonomous mobility, the company said. The connected hardware and software solution consists of a video camera, a wireless SOS button and cloud-based data services. Drivers can use it to contact Bosch operators 24 hours a day in the event of an accident or a dangerous situation. In the event of an accident, the operator can see inside the cockpit via video camera, assess the situation and, if necessary, request assistance quickly. The RideCare system serves as a valuable safety net, especially for taxi or ridesharing drivers.

Side collision detection is also increased road safety: the system protects the occupants of the vehicle in the event of a side impact, a frequent occurrence especially when changing lanes or crossing intersections. Smart sensors, combined with a new software algorithm, reliably and precisely detect the exact impact angle in the event of a side collision and deploy the airbag to mitigate the consequences of an accident. “Our side collision detection is an example of how we use software to make better use of existing hardware, creating a significant benefit for road transport” said Mike Mansuetti, President of Bosch North America, at CES in Las Vegas.