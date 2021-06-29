The German multinational Bosch will be one of the leading companies at Motor Valley Fest, the initiative that celebrates the excellence ofEmilia-Romagna in the field of motoring, motorcycling and mobility in general. It is by no means an exception to the rule: the Bosch Group has been present in Italy since 1904, the year in which the first representative office in Milan was inaugurated. Bosch Italia, throughout the national territory, has 21 companies in 10 offices with 4 research centers: some of them are immersed in the Italian region of motors.

For Bosch, the Motor Valley Fest will be an opportunity to meet young talents and to explore issues related to the future of mobility. Consequently, the company’s program will be based on various ‘conferences’ and meetings in which technology in the world of engines will be discussed.

Thursday 1 July, during the inaugural conference to be held starting at 9:00, the automotive world in full transformation will be analyzed, including new trends, challenges and software technologies at the service of mobility. In this case, Mathias Pillin, President of Bosch’s Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division will be present.

Maserati, world premiere at the Motor Valley Fest

On Thursday 1 and Friday 2 July, Bosch will be the protagonist of the “Innovation & Talents” panel, meeting young students and evaluating innovative start-up ideas and projects. On Thursday from 15:30 to 16:30, Camilla Negri, Talent Acquisition Bosch, and Angelo Formenti, HR Manager Bosch Mobility Solutions will virtually meet the university students. During this remote talk, students will also have the opportunity to follow the contribution of Alessandro Allievi, Site co-leader in Bosch USA, who will talk about his personal and professional growth path in the company.

Finally, on Friday 2 July at 10:00, Fabio Giuliani, General Manager Bosch Italy, will take part in the round table dedicated to hydrogen and biofuels. Hydrogen is one of the major current issues also as regards the so-called PNRR, the plan that the Draghi government has drawn up to revive the Italian economy after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.