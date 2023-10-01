Borzonasca – He was with his wife at the Monte Aiona refuge, in Pratomollo, but, at a certain point, he decided to go for a mushroom trip, among other things without taking his cell phone with him. When evening fell, however, she did not return. It was at that point that the search began for a 52-year-old man whose traces were lost. The firefighters and technicians from the Liguria Alpine and Speleological Rescue arrived on site and began to search the entire area around the refuge, going even further, especially in the areas that are generally visited by mushroom hunters.

A team of firefighters arrived from Reggio Emilia and equipped with infrared drones to be able to carry out searches for the missing person even in the absence of light.

It must be said that the area is poorly covered by telephone signal, but in this case it is more of an inconvenience linked to search operations given that the missing person does not have his mobile phone with him. The hope, of course, is that the man is lost. Spending the night in the woods is certainly not a walk in the park, but experience teaches that in the past subjects who were lost managed to overcome the possible dangers and the cold of the night. The temperatures are not yet cold. The maximum temperatures, in particular, are still close to those of summer. But inland the temperature drops faster at night. Clearly, however, no hypothesis is overlooked: from the accident to the illness.

This is certainly one of the first episodes which tells how the mushroom season is coming into full swing. Just Saturday evening, Alpine rescue and firefighters intervened at the Spinarola pass, after sunset, for a 74-year-old man from Genoa who had fallen and injured his hand. Once he was taken back to the car and treated, he refused hospitalization. Rescuers remember the good rules: always say where you are going and carry a charged cell phone with you as well as using footwear with non-slip soles.