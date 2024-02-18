













That undoubtedly fell like a bucket of cold water on the followers of the series, since the interruption of this animation would not last long or at least that is how it was handled. But it seems that Studio Pierrot has other priorities.

According to the leak shared, if the company did not delay the anime of Boruto The quality of the animation would have gone down. In addition to this there are statements from the general director of the studio, Kiero Itsumi.

In an interview, he commented that the study plan is prioritizing the production of high-quality anime to compete globally. Although he does not say it clearly, it seems that it will change the way they handle their productions.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Instead of managing long-term series, it is easier to do it seasonally. That is, follow the style that is being used with the last season of bleach that as they did before with Boruto.

This way of working consists of releasing a certain number of episodes per year and not continuously. In this way Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto, who are currently working on the series, can advance their work.

It is clear that at this time there is not enough material, on the part of Ikemoto and Kishimoto, to continue with the anime. Boruto: Two Blue Vortexthe second part of the manga, has only published one volume and it went on sale on February 2.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

So the more space these creatives receive, the better things will turn out with the anime. At least to avoid adding unnecessary padding to this one, which would be superior to other occasions.

