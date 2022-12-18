Jump Festa 23 came loaded with news from the world of manga and anime. As it was expected Naruto Y Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they were not exempt, and regarding the latter there is news from the Code Arc (or Code Arc).

As revealed in the event of these series, the part of the story known as Sasuke Retsuden, which adapts the novel, will first arrive. Naruto: Sasuke’s Story–The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust.

The latter is a spin-off or derivative focused on Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. This series of special episodes within the Boruto anime will start from January 2023.

It is after Sasuke Retsuden ends that the Code Arc will enter the scene. It is due to the above that there is no exact release date for this part of the anime adaptation of the manga. It all depends on the extension of Sasuke Retsuden.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

From Jump Festa 23 came both a new illustration of Sasuke Retsuden, with art by Sasuke, and another from the Code Arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The latter allows us to appreciate both Boruto and Kawaki, who are key pieces in this story, as well as Code and Ada himself. So next year will be very interesting for those who are fans of Naruto Y boruto equally due to the stories involved.

How big is the Code Arc in the Boruto manga?

The Code Arc of the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It’s the current arc and it started in chapter 56, and before this the Kawaki Arc came out. At the moment it includes 20 chapters of the work of Mikio Ikemoto, and currently, Masashi Kishimoto.

Several very important things have happened in this part of the story but we won’t say anything because of spoilers; We know that there will be no shortage of those who want to see what happens in animated form.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Kishimoto hasn’t mentioned how long the Code Arc will last in the series. So if you want to be aware of what happens in this, the best thing you can do is read it online at Manga Plus.

On December 20, the next chapter will be available starting at 9:00 am according to Mexico City time. The publication may vary depending on the country or region.

