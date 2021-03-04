Studio pierrot It is a studio that usually changes the introductory and closing themes of the anime it works with from time to time. As it was expected, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was not going to be the exception.

That is why some details about the changes it will have have already started to appear. Cso the studio always resorts to singers or fashionable groups to interpret the new melodies, and it has already been revealed who will be in charge.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will change its ending theme

Through the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump of Shueisha it was revealed that halca will sing the new song. Previously, I work in anime as Kaguya-sama: Love is War Y We Never Learn: BOKUBEN.

With such a background it is clear that a very good performance can be expected from him. halca (whose real name is unknown) began his career only in 2018, but since then he has stood out for his participation in several series.

Naruto: Important character in Boruto dies and fans are devastated

She specializes in the genre that is known in Japan as anison, which is the one used in most anime, as well as in programs tokusatsu, dramas and films from that country.

The new closing theme of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would become the sixteenth in the series. In view of how things are going in the anime, it is likely to be used to highlight the appearance of Kawaki in this one, and the saga with which it relates.

It would be number 16 in the series when available

At the moment the name of the song he will perform is not known halca. Neither have the reservations been opened to acquire the single that will have it.

But according to plan, it will be sometime in April that he debuts in the series. The video that accompanies this note shows the one that is currently available, the fifteenth. So you better appreciate it as much as you can, because in a few weeks it will be replaced by a fresh and new one.

Kawaki is an important character within the history of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It barely made it to anime, but those who read the manga know it quite well.

In fact, its significance has a lot to do with the future. But talking about it falls into the realm of spoiler, so it will be better to leave you here. We’ll see what the new ending theme and its related animation look like in a few weeks.

Source.



