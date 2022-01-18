Although every month Netflix makes announcements related to the world of anime, there are times that they are discovered due to leaks of their own catalog. The most recent case is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Recently, some users of this platform reported the appearance of the file corresponding to this series of Studio Pierrot in its mobile version. From what you see there it will be available from January 29.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, will it have dubbing or not?

That is certainly good news, although many fans would like that before the company took that step, it would finish uploading the entire series of naruto shippuden.

Due to the unofficial way in which the information was revealed, it is not known whether or not it will have a Latin Spanish dubbing. Currently this option is available through Crunchyroll. But that does not mean that the same dubbed episodes can be seen from Netflix.

Boruto: A mysterious new samurai arrives in Konoha

Many times Crunchyroll he does his dubbing on his own just like Netflix. But if in this case another distributor intervenes, as is the case with VIZ Average, then it is the same voice acting work that is handled between different services.

While there are more details, it is sure that you will be able to enjoy Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in its original language, an excellent option due to the work of the original actors and actresses.

The date that appears should not be taken as something safe

Something that should be noted is that the date of January 29 is not something that is fixed. The clearest example of this was JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable.

When it appeared in the catalog of Netflix it was supposed to arrive on a certain date… and it didn’t. It was months later that it was finally added.

It is certain that the adventures of the son of Naruto Uzumaki will arrive at this service, but it remains to be seen if it will be on that date.

Of course, if this information were in an official communication from Netflix It would be completely believable. But the company prefers to promote its exclusive anime before content that comes from other services.

It only remains to wait until the date mentioned above to see if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will come to this platform. At the moment this anime of Studio Pierrot It is still in broadcast and there is still no end in sight.

