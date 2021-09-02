Like father Like Son

The legacy of Naruto has continued thanks to his son Boruto with his anime and his manga. Although some fans don’t seem to like it as much as their father’s adventures, the series continues to advance and show us more surprises regarding its plot. Not to mention, we got one of the best fights in Naruto and Sasuke.

With the arrival of Episode 213 from Boruto A few days ago, we had revelations about the evil organization Kara and his relationship with him Otsutsuki clan. But perhaps the most important of the most recent episode was the revelation of the destiny that awaits those who bear the mark of the Karma.

The Karma brand could cause problems for Boruto

Here are some spoilers for the new episode, so be careful. In episode 213 of Boruto, we see that Loved, one of the scientists of Kara, joins the Leaf Village to affect Jigen. When questioned by Naruto, it reveals some secrets about its former leader and what the mark of the Karma represents for its bearers.

Loved tells the story of Jigen and how he used to be Isshiki Otsutsuki. Being seriously injured, Isshiki used a technique to stay alive by transferring to a new body. However, in order to carry out this technique, the Otsutsuki they seek out ‘containers’ strong enough to withstand their power.

This is where the Karma, since it is with him that the Otsutsuki they mark those who will be their new bodies. Once the person is marked, the essence of a Otsutsuki dead is ‘unloading’ in his new body. So, after hearing this, it seems that both Boruto What Kawaki they have little time to live.

Boruto has the mark of Karma since he defeated Momoshiki, so this villain is the one who is downloading his essence into the son of Naruto. While Kawaki would be the new container of Isshiki once I leave behind Jigen. Is there a way that this pair can be saved from the cruel fate that the brand of Karma?

Boruto: We finally know the purpose of Karma

