Only, as those who have followed the story know, Naruto's son is now seen as an enemy in Konoha and is accused of murdering his father and mother, who are locked up elsewhere.

Eida's power is responsible for this and with it she altered the memories of almost everyone in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. So many believe that Kawaki is Naruto's son and Boruto is the enemy.

Among them is Mitsuki, who has sworn to finish him off no matter what. The most recent installment of the manga, Chapter 6: Three Years, which came out on January 18, shows precisely this descendant of Orochimaru taking action.

Orochimaru, to prevent Kawaki from hindering him, knocks him out of action using one of his snakes. This is how in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex comes to interrupt the meeting between Boruto and Sarada.

Many things happen in the newest chapter of the manga and important information comes to light. But without a doubt seeing Mitsuki's attack draws attention. One thing that is clear is that the fight between the two is just beginning and will be exciting.

It didn't take long for Boruto to escape his former friend's first attack in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. But you can imagine that Mitsuki still has tricks up his sleeve when it comes to fighting.

He is not descended from Orochimaru for nothing. But that can only be seen when the next chapter comes out on Manga Plus.

According to what is revealed on said site, that will happen until February 20, 2024. So it will be necessary to wait a little until it comes out.

