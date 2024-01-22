













Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will finally reveal Sarada Uchiha's feelings









Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It has several narratives that fill us with action. The secrets and political power in the village move and put each of the characters in trouble.while the village wise men pressure Shikamaru to accept the title of the eighth hokage, there is also room for Boruto to have conversations with him and be attacked by an interesting ninja.

However, at the end of the last chapter, Boruto and Sarada met for the first time in three years and The young woman threw herself into the arms of her old friend, since he did not have any news from him until this moment.

The friends' big hug disconcerted the boys alike, the young people don't know how to process how much they missed each other and there are so many things to talk about that they don't know how to proceed. However, Sarada is the one who is most concerned about her own actions, however, Boruto has other things to worry about. Chapter six of the manga gave us an image that we all wanted to see, although it seems that the feelings will have to wait to become clear, since there are several things to resolve first.

Source: Manga Plus

Let's remember that the young ninjas have a lot to do to save the village.

Where can I read the manga Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

The title is available on Manga Plus for free and legally. Delivery is monthly, and is carried out by Shuēisha. The manga seeks to separate itself from the prequel to the world of ninjas, seeking to emerge as a story with its own essence, despite being born from one of the most popular shonen of the 2000s.

The main characters of Two Blue Vortex They are the new generation and the previous ninjas have left the scene. Now the son of the seventh hokage is the only option.

