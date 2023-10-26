













Boruto: Two Blue Vortex turned out to be more popular than detractors expected









At the moment, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It only has three manga chapters, due to its recent release. However, this has not prevented it from being the most read installment on MangaPlus.

The third chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It had a million readings online in just three days. It is a surprising figure, it seems that fans of the saga have been waiting for the new phase of Boruto for a long time, and now that it has finally arrived, they do not hesitate to read it as soon as it is published.

This figure gives the manga an important position. It is among the most read chapters of the week. He even managed to surpass chapter 1095 of One Piece –which had more than 830,000 readings–.

At the top of MangaPlus it is the following:

One Piece

Jujutsu Kaisen

Kagurabachi

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Chainsaw Man

Notably the chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex revealed a new rasengan. After the protagonist’s three years of exile, he finally returned to Konoha and is about to come face to face with the ten-tails.

Where can I watch Boruto: Next Generations?

The first part of the sequel naruto It has an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot that had just under 300 chapters (293 episodes). Which It is available on Crunchyroll.

It should be noted that the new installment of the saga is presented as independent from the series of narutoand even Next Generations. It was reported that it is designed to have its own essence.

