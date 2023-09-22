













Boruto: Two Blue Vortex shows off a new power for Sarada Uchiha









Boruto returned after three years of exile which he used to train under the care of Sasuke Uchiha., who was banished at the request of his daughter. Konoha’s best ninja decided to help his daughter’s friend. Faced with the invasion of Konoha, Boruto returned despite being accused of having murdered the seventh Hokage.

The ninja witnesses a significant agglomeration of extraterrestrial monsters that are now roaming around Konoha. This allows us to see new techniques that are impressive. For its part, Boruto presents the Rasengan Uzuhiko, of which we are still waiting for details.

On the other hand, Sarada Uchiha does not present a new technique but it is noticeable how the kunoichi genin is much more strengthened. The girl’s power is presented in the power of her fire techniques and of course, the emblematic chidori, inherited from her father.

Source: Shueisha

The two characters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex who shine for their leading roles have demonstrated enormous progress in their power, their reunion will be epic and their team will be one of the most important in the saga. Let’s see what happens with the next chapter that should arrive in October 2023.

Where can I watch Boruto: Next Generations?

The sequel to naruto It is available on the Crunchyroll platform. This consists of 293 episodes.

On the other hand, the complete delivery of narutowhich consists of 220 chapters, and the sequel Shippudenof 500 episodes, are also available on Crunchyroll.

