The new chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduced us again to Boruto, who returns with a new rasengan and more strength, after three years of exile. By this time, the young ninja returns to the village despite threats from the new Hokage who accuses him of the murder of Uzumaki Naruto, the seventh hokage.

Boruto confronts Code and tries to speak openly, He firmly asks him to stop, if he removes the monsters with which he invades Konoha, the ninja will spare his life. However, he only gets objections.

Code is firm but Boruto tells him that he has no idea about the overwhelming power of the ten tails., in addition to the implications that it entails. We are facing a wiser ninja and perhaps facing a very unexpected scenario.

“You don’t understand the true horror of the ten-tails… It’s still not too late. You have to throw them away [a los monstruos] while you still have his reins or else we will end up in the worst possible future for everyone.”

Boruto tries to appeal to Code’s ingenuity and emotions, who only gives negative feedback and belittles him repeatedly. Meanwhile, the strange monsters take on new forms and invade Konoha, all the ninjas do their best to avoid it, despite this, the outlook looks discouraging.

Where can I read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

The manga that works as a sequel to Boruto:Naruto Next Generations becomes independent and emerges with the delivery of Two Blue Vortexis a homologue to the saga of Naruto Shippuden.

The monthly installment will be published by the publisher Shuēisha and can be read through MangaPlus. The chapters will be published on the 20th of each month. It currently has two chapters.

