Chapter four of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex presented us with the introduction to a new adventure. The protagonist followed Code to his lair to find the ten-tails, however, upon arriving, the creature had disappeared, it seems that something ate it, after that, Four characters with a gothic look appeared and presented themselves as the trees of life.

They explained that after Code’s ego reached them, the trees that only connected the living with chakra, awakened in the world and now want to devour everything.

When they are about to destroy Boruto, as a whim, they choose to let him live, because as they mention, he has a greater desire to discover and learn things. But, They emphasize that the young ninja’s fate is sealed.

The trees of life trapped several people in the recent invasion of Konoha, however, it seems that there is a very important ninja for whom The young Uzumaki will have to face new divine enemies that could exploit the planet.

In theory, when the Ten-Tails consumes enough chakra, it manages to become a divine tree that can be consumed by an otsutsuki as a chakra fruit. So, he is able to extend lives and develop new powers. However, it seems that things have changed thanks to Code and now the divine trees are conscious and hungry. The ninja world is in grave danger!

Where can I read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Currently all chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex They are available on MangaPlus, so if you are not up to date, you still have the opportunity to read them on the platform legally and for free.

The prequel to this saga Naruto: Boruto Next Generations It gathered 20 compilation volumes with around 80 manga chapters. In addition, the series had an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot that brought together nearly 293 episodes.

