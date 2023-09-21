













Chapter number two of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will let us see a little the fight between Code and the protagonist who returns, after three years, to his home to try to protect it from an invasion.

However, we must remember that he returns as a fugitive who has been framed for the supposed death of the seventh Hokage who is also his father. No one remembers the bond that unites the boy with Naruto, except for Sarada.

The debut chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It left us looking at the young man’s back, a surprised Sarada and a creepy Code. As prior to the new episode, a small video was released that shows us important parts:

Thanks to this we can see how Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduces the new generation of ninjas in the midst of an invasion battle. We managed to see several familiar faces, each ninja has grown and improved their techniques after three years. So they will definitely look his way.

Boruto’s return will be awesome! On the other hand, Sasuke Uchiha could also return and it remains to be seen how Naruto is doing, since he remains trapped by the powerful jutsu with Hinata.

When does the new chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex come out?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It will have a monthly publication, this will be dated every 20th. The first chapter was published on August 20 on MangaPlus.

Remember that thanks to MangaPlus you can read the new chapter for free and legally.

