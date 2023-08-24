













Boruto: Two Blue Vortex presents a new stage of the characters; and can be conceived as the homologous series of naruto shippudenwhich presents its protagonists in a higher maturation process.

Let’s remember that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the series ended with a kind of banishment of Naruto’s son who was framed for his alleged murder. However, Sarada Uchiha was one of the few people who knew what had actually happened and asked his father, Sasuke Uchiha, to help his friend.

Because of this Boruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha went to train and in the approach of Two Vortex we see the ninjas return to the village before Code’s attack.

Prior to this we see Himawari training, Sarada finds her when her friends celebrate her new kicks; when they ask her why she made her effort, the fearful girl says that despite everything that is said about Boruto (her brother, whom she does not remember), she thinks that he does not believe in his alleged crimesor that he thinks there should at least be an explanation.

In compassion for Boruto’s pain, the girl trains with the hope of helping him at some point. Despite the fact that all of Konoha thinks that he is the murderer of Naruto, the seventh Hokage.

Where can I read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

The new delivery of boruto is available on MangaPlus for free and legally. He returned on August 21, 2023 in Shonen Jump.

However, it will still take some time for it to return to being animated by the Pierrot studio.

