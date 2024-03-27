The Naruto franchise has always been filled with iconic and powerful characters, but some have often taken a backseat. However, in the new saga 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', it looks like Sakura, one of the original leads, might get a chance to shine again. The appearance of a new villain in Konoha threatens the peace of the village and could also be the key for Sakura to demonstrate her true power.

Sakura Haruno He has been a controversial character among fans; sometimes criticized for her lack of prominence compared to her companions Naruto and Sasuke. But with the recent events in the Boruto manga, everything indicates that this is about to change. The arrival of Hidari, a clone of Sasuke with dark intentions, and the potential return of Kurama through a bond with Himawari, Naruto's daughter, promise a plot full of action and emotions.

Who is the new villain of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex'?

Hidari is the new antagonist that has burst into the quiet life of Konoha. He is a clone of Sasuke Uchiha, created with the purpose of destroying Naruto and everything he represents. His appearance brings with it a direct threat to the village and also endangers Sarada Uchihathe daughter of sasukewhich would become a key objective for this villain.

What are Hidari's powers?

Being a clone of Sasuke, Hidari He possesses abilities similar to those of the original Uchiha. This includes expert use of the sharingan, fire and lightning techniques, and hand-to-hand combat prowess that make him a formidable adversary.. Additionally, it is speculated that he might have access to unique abilities that set him apart from Sasuke, making him even more dangerous.

How could Sakura stand out with this new enemy?

The presence of Hidari in Konoha is a chance for Sakura to show her growth as a ninja and a mother. With her daughter Sarada in danger, Sakura is expected to take an active role in defending the village and directly confronting Hidari. This would be a demonstration of her medical and combat skills, but also of her evolution as a character, seeing her in a stronger and more determined facet.

What other character could return to 'Boruto: Two Vortex'?

In addition to the possible outstanding participation of sakura, Another character who could make a significant return is Kurama, the nine-tailed fox. Following his death in a previous battle, it has been hinted that some of his chakra remains in Himawarithe youngest daughter of naruto. This could not only mark the return of Kurama in some way, but also tie Himawari deeper into the main plot of the manga.