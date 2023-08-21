













Boruto – Two Blue Vortex – is now available and we tell you where to read it for free | EarthGamer









That is, from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it is now being handled separately. So if you want to read the new adventures after the timeskip use this link.

Through the Shonen Jump Twitter account, @shonenjump, came the respective announcement, and incidentally a message. This one says that in the manga of Boruto – Two Blue Vortex – Naruto Uzumaki’s son returns stronger than ever.

We recommend: Boruto: everything we know about Two Blue Vortex.

But the enemy he faces is the toughest he’s ever encountered in his young life and it’s none other than Konoha.

After the events of the first series he is now hated and despised. He’s practically a true fugitive.

Fountain: Shueisha.

So the first chapter of the manga of Boruto – Two Blue Vortex – It will allow us to know a little about what has happened and what is on the way for this young hero.

This story comes from the pen of Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Narutowhile the drawing comes from Miko Ikemoto.

The latter has had the duty to redesign several characters. The idea is that they reflect what happened years later in history.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Ch. 1: Boruto is back stronger than ever, but he faces his toughest opponent yet—The Hidden Leaf Village! The new series arc kicks off here and nothing will ever be the same! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/Ah7DbwovA6 pic.twitter.com/BMniCicXvX — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 20, 2023

When will the next chapter of the manga come out? Boruto – Two Blue Vortex –? Well, on September 20, 2023 starting at 9:00 am and as always on Manga Plus.

On this site you can read this story completely legally and for free. Of course, only the first and most recent chapters are free.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

The intermediates do have a price. But in the case of this sequel, it is just beginning and you just have to stay tuned.

Apart from Boruto – Two Blue Vortex – we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)