That's in a world where the consequences of Eida's power have had severe consequences. Naruto's son is accused of murdering him, as is his mother, while Kawaki appears as his true offspring. Everything is upside down!

But Naruto and Hinata are fine, although isolated from time and space. Meanwhile, his son suffers from the contempt of everyone in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. But someone besides Sarada believed in him, and it's Sasuke.

It's why he fought at her side and unfortunately ended up trapped in the Divine Tree. Although he is not dead it is almost as if he is. That motivated his disciple to flee, at least for a while, from Konoha to save his life.

Years later he is back and this is how Boruto has a very emotional reunion with Sarada in the last pages of the fifth chapter of the series.

She hugs him when she sees him and then reproaches him for taking so long to appear. But in the end that doesn't matter, and that's how part of Team 7 is reunited again.

The only exception is Mitsuki, who like the other inhabitants of the Hidden Leaf Village, are still under Eida's influence.

This is why he has sworn revenge against Naruto's son and it is a latent problem in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. No one knows what comes next in the series but it is known when the sixth chapter of the manga will come out.

According to what has been revealed, it will be available on Manga Plus on January 18, 2024 starting at 9:00 am. It is only a matter of waiting a few weeks to find out what will come next in this exciting and intriguing story.

