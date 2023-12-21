













The village of Konoha suffered an invasion from Code, because of this, Boruto was forced to return to the village even though everyone there thinks he murdered Naruto, the seventh hokage, and since they are under the control of a jutsu, they do not remember that the boy is the son of the Uzumaki.

So, they certainly didn't give him a great welcome. After this, it was revealed that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It poses even more problems than we imagine. Given that the ten tails is something Code shouldn't have messed withbut now that it has done so, the germ of the trees of life have taken on self-awareness and individuality.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex poses very powerful enemies who have chosen their targets. Sarada Uchiha is one of them! On the other hand, Boruto, upon approaching Sarada after years, He remembered exactly how he “lost” Sasuke Uchiha, whom he considers part of his family and his mentor.

Boruto's memories revealed that Sasuke passed all of his techniques to the boy, telling him that he is a genius but that he must still continue training. After that they faced Code and the ninja decided to allow his young disciple to escape and he gave in to the force of the tree. Although Sasuke is not dead, it is not yet revealed how he will be able to free himself from this jutsu.

Sasuke Uchiha sacrificed himself for Boruto because he trusts Sarada's command, who asked him to help and protect his friend. Sasuke objected to his memories and decided to trust her daughter even though her mind told him the opposite.

The last chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex began to add details that could imply that the inhabitants of Konoha will soon regain awareness of who Boruto really is.

When is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex coming out?

On the 20th of each month the new chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Currently, the manga has five chapters, all of which are still available on MangaPlus.

The new saga focuses on Boruto and poses an even more complex situation for the inhabitants of the ninja world. The legendary Uzumaki will be the only one who has the potential to free the ninja world from a tragic destiny.

