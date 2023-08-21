













It had already been revealed that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex it would be a kind of Naruto Shippuden. Now it was revealed that Naruto’s son spent three years training outside the village alongside Sasuke Uchiha.

The previous saga of boruto It ended with Code’s terrible tricks that rewrote the memories of all the inhabitants of the leaf village who now think that Boruto killed the seventh hokage and do not remember that he is his own son.

Behind this, Boruto became a traitor and banished himself so Konoha won’t catch him. Sasuke Uchiha accompanies him on his journey at the request of his daughter.

After three years of hard training we can see Boruto return to his village due to an attack from Code that forces him out, now that he is directly attacking Sarada.

Also, we were now shown a new setting about the arrangement of power in the fire village. Nara Shikamaru became the eighth hokage and constantly argues with Sarada over Boruto, as she insists that she be given a chance to explain herself.

In the middle of the attack on Konoha, we managed to see the ninja return to his place of origin, and he is ready for battle.

Get ready for the gothic style that the new generation of ninjas imposes!

What else should I know about Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Himawari, Boruto’s sister, is training to help him, although she also doesn’t remember anything, she shares a bond with him. The girl doesn’t believe that her parents are dead either, and she’s right, the hokage and Hinata are in another dimension.

