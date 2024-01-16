'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is one of the most popular mangas today. The new story about the son of Naruto Uzumaki caught all the fans of the work of Masashi Kishimotosomething that can be seen on the page Manga Plus, in which fiction is ranked first in preferences in Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, among other languages. In this way, it surpasses other great titles, such as 'Dragon Ball Super', 'Jujutsu Kaisen', 'One Piece', etc.

In the new chapter of the famous manga we will see how the presence of Boruto In the town he will attract the attention of more than one, so they will go in search of him with the aim of ending his existence. However, the protagonist will have the help of an important character, who will warn him of the risks that lie ahead. Find out here when chapter 6 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' comes out.

When is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' 6 coming out?

The new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex'which will be called 'Three years', will premiere on Thursday, January 18, 2024. It is important to note that the manga, which was released for the first time in August 2023, is only published once a month, because the person in charge of its broadcast is V Jumpa magazine that uses this method to release its titles.

Boruto will be attacked when he is talking to Sarada, whom he had not seen for a long time. Photo: LR composition/Shūeisha

Likewise, 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is characterized by not having a specific date to release its new episodes; However, until now it has repeated the same pattern, since it usually does so during the first week of the second fortnight of each month.

What time does episode 6 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' premiere?

The sixth episode of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It will be launched at 10:00 am in Peru. The premiere of this manga, which is written by Masashi Kishimotocreator of 'Naruto', and illustrated by Mikio Ikemotowill be held in 'simulrelease', meaning that it will take place at the same time as in Japan.

Below we give you the respective launch times in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 9.00 am

9.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 10.00 am

10.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 11.00 am

11.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Spain: 4.00 pm

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' in Manga Plus?

To read the new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' you have to enter the Manga Plus official websiteplatform belonging to Shueisha, the publisher behind the manga. In this service you can find all its episodes, as well as all the mangas that are under development.

Shikamaru will try to warn Boruto about the new enemies he has after learning of his return to the village. Photo: LR composition/Shūeisha

Another way to access the publication is through the official application of Manga Plus, which you can download on your iOS or Android device. On this platform you can read different mangas in a wide variety of languages ​​such as Spanish, English, French, among others, totally free.

