The 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' manga becomes more and more interesting with the passing of its installments. In episode 6 of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemotowe saw how sasuke He ended up turned into a tree after a confrontation with Code. On the other hand, the Divine Trees expressed their desire to increase their power, so they will seek to devour Naruto, Sarada and Konohamaru. Likewise, we witnessed the reunion between Sarada and Borutowhich materialized with an emotional hug.

If you are impatient to know more about this exciting story, which captivates more and more readers with the passing of its episodes, we invite you to read the following note, in which we offer you a complete guide so that you do not miss the premiere of the Chapter 6 from the manga.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 5: when does it premiere, at what time and how to read on Manga Plus?

When is episode 6 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' released?

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It will premiere its sixth chapter on Thursday, January 18, 2024. As we remember, V Jumpthe magazine in charge of issuing the manga, only publishes the titles under its charge on a monthly basis and not weekly, as usually happens with various works from other companies.

On the other hand, everything related to the manga is still a mystery, since it does not have a fixed day to publish its publications, nor an established number of pages, something that usually varies in each chapter. Likewise, it is also unknown how many installments this new story of the son of Naruto Uzumaki.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', chapter 4: release date and where to read the manga ONLINE

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' ONLINE?

To enter the exciting story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' You just have to visit the website of Manga Plusthe official platform of Shueishapublisher in charge of manga, where you can also find all the titles it has under its brand.

Another alternative to read the new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is to download the application Manga Plus on your Android or iPhone device. In this service you can access the stories completely legally and for free, and in various languages, including Spanish and English.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 3, PREMIERE on Mangaplus: at what time and how to read the manga ONLINE?

What is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' about?

The story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It takes place four years after the events in the last chapter of 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'. In the story, Naruto's son, with the help of Sarada, will embark on a journey with Sasuke and a new technique. After this journey, the young ninja returns with significant growth in his development as a character and reinforced strength. Additionally, both Boruto and Kawaki have managed to balance their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through karma seals.

The confrontation between Code and Sasuke ended with the Uchiha clan ninja turned into a tree. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

#39Boruto #Blue #Vortex39 #chapter #release #date #read #manga #ONLINE

The 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' manga becomes more and more interesting with the passing of its installments. In episode 6 of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemotowe saw how sasuke He ended up turned into a tree after a confrontation with Code. On the other hand, the Divine Trees expressed their desire to increase their power, so they will seek to devour Naruto, Sarada and Konohamaru. Likewise, we witnessed the reunion between Sarada and Borutowhich materialized with an emotional hug.

If you are impatient to know more about this exciting story, which captivates more and more readers with the passing of its episodes, we invite you to read the following note, in which we offer you a complete guide so that you do not miss the premiere of the Chapter 6 from the manga.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 5: when does it premiere, at what time and how to read on Manga Plus?

When is episode 6 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' released?

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It will premiere its sixth chapter on Thursday, January 18, 2024. As we remember, V Jumpthe magazine in charge of issuing the manga, only publishes the titles under its charge on a monthly basis and not weekly, as usually happens with various works from other companies.

On the other hand, everything related to the manga is still a mystery, since it does not have a fixed day to publish its publications, nor an established number of pages, something that usually varies in each chapter. Likewise, it is also unknown how many installments this new story of the son of Naruto Uzumaki.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', chapter 4: release date and where to read the manga ONLINE

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' ONLINE?

To enter the exciting story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' You just have to visit the website of Manga Plusthe official platform of Shueishapublisher in charge of manga, where you can also find all the titles it has under its brand.

Another alternative to read the new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is to download the application Manga Plus on your Android or iPhone device. In this service you can access the stories completely legally and for free, and in various languages, including Spanish and English.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 3, PREMIERE on Mangaplus: at what time and how to read the manga ONLINE?

What is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' about?

The story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It takes place four years after the events in the last chapter of 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'. In the story, Naruto's son, with the help of Sarada, will embark on a journey with Sasuke and a new technique. After this journey, the young ninja returns with significant growth in his development as a character and reinforced strength. Additionally, both Boruto and Kawaki have managed to balance their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through karma seals.

The confrontation between Code and Sasuke ended with the Uchiha clan ninja turned into a tree. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

#39Boruto #Blue #Vortex39 #chapter #release #date #read #manga #ONLINE

The 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' manga becomes more and more interesting with the passing of its installments. In episode 6 of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemotowe saw how sasuke He ended up turned into a tree after a confrontation with Code. On the other hand, the Divine Trees expressed their desire to increase their power, so they will seek to devour Naruto, Sarada and Konohamaru. Likewise, we witnessed the reunion between Sarada and Borutowhich materialized with an emotional hug.

If you are impatient to know more about this exciting story, which captivates more and more readers with the passing of its episodes, we invite you to read the following note, in which we offer you a complete guide so that you do not miss the premiere of the Chapter 6 from the manga.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 5: when does it premiere, at what time and how to read on Manga Plus?

When is episode 6 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' released?

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It will premiere its sixth chapter on Thursday, January 18, 2024. As we remember, V Jumpthe magazine in charge of issuing the manga, only publishes the titles under its charge on a monthly basis and not weekly, as usually happens with various works from other companies.

On the other hand, everything related to the manga is still a mystery, since it does not have a fixed day to publish its publications, nor an established number of pages, something that usually varies in each chapter. Likewise, it is also unknown how many installments this new story of the son of Naruto Uzumaki.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', chapter 4: release date and where to read the manga ONLINE

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' ONLINE?

To enter the exciting story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' You just have to visit the website of Manga Plusthe official platform of Shueishapublisher in charge of manga, where you can also find all the titles it has under its brand.

Another alternative to read the new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is to download the application Manga Plus on your Android or iPhone device. In this service you can access the stories completely legally and for free, and in various languages, including Spanish and English.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 3, PREMIERE on Mangaplus: at what time and how to read the manga ONLINE?

What is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' about?

The story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It takes place four years after the events in the last chapter of 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'. In the story, Naruto's son, with the help of Sarada, will embark on a journey with Sasuke and a new technique. After this journey, the young ninja returns with significant growth in his development as a character and reinforced strength. Additionally, both Boruto and Kawaki have managed to balance their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through karma seals.

The confrontation between Code and Sasuke ended with the Uchiha clan ninja turned into a tree. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

#39Boruto #Blue #Vortex39 #chapter #release #date #read #manga #ONLINE

The 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' manga becomes more and more interesting with the passing of its installments. In episode 6 of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemotowe saw how sasuke He ended up turned into a tree after a confrontation with Code. On the other hand, the Divine Trees expressed their desire to increase their power, so they will seek to devour Naruto, Sarada and Konohamaru. Likewise, we witnessed the reunion between Sarada and Borutowhich materialized with an emotional hug.

If you are impatient to know more about this exciting story, which captivates more and more readers with the passing of its episodes, we invite you to read the following note, in which we offer you a complete guide so that you do not miss the premiere of the Chapter 6 from the manga.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 5: when does it premiere, at what time and how to read on Manga Plus?

When is episode 6 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' released?

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It will premiere its sixth chapter on Thursday, January 18, 2024. As we remember, V Jumpthe magazine in charge of issuing the manga, only publishes the titles under its charge on a monthly basis and not weekly, as usually happens with various works from other companies.

On the other hand, everything related to the manga is still a mystery, since it does not have a fixed day to publish its publications, nor an established number of pages, something that usually varies in each chapter. Likewise, it is also unknown how many installments this new story of the son of Naruto Uzumaki.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', chapter 4: release date and where to read the manga ONLINE

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' ONLINE?

To enter the exciting story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' You just have to visit the website of Manga Plusthe official platform of Shueishapublisher in charge of manga, where you can also find all the titles it has under its brand.

Another alternative to read the new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is to download the application Manga Plus on your Android or iPhone device. In this service you can access the stories completely legally and for free, and in various languages, including Spanish and English.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 3, PREMIERE on Mangaplus: at what time and how to read the manga ONLINE?

What is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' about?

The story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It takes place four years after the events in the last chapter of 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'. In the story, Naruto's son, with the help of Sarada, will embark on a journey with Sasuke and a new technique. After this journey, the young ninja returns with significant growth in his development as a character and reinforced strength. Additionally, both Boruto and Kawaki have managed to balance their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through karma seals.

The confrontation between Code and Sasuke ended with the Uchiha clan ninja turned into a tree. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

#39Boruto #Blue #Vortex39 #chapter #release #date #read #manga #ONLINE