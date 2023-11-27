‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ will premiere its Chapter 5, which promises to reveal many truths and mysteries that were left pending in the previous episode. This new manga, which premiered in August 2023 and is written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto (creator of ‘Naruto’), showed us the arrival of Uzumaki’s eldest son to the Village Hidden in the Leaves in order to confront Code; However, he received a visit from four entities, who intended to turn him into a divine tree.

Happily, after using his teleportation technique, Flying Raijin, Boruto escaped from the place. It was there when it was revealed that the protagonist would have an alliance with Kashin Koji, who reprimanded him for his defiant attitude. At this, Naruto’s son looked up to apologize to sasukewho had already been turned into a tree.

When does chapter 5 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ come out?

Episode 5 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ It will be available starting Wednesday, December 20, 2023. So far, the manga does not have a fixed release date for its chapters, however, the formula of launching them in the first days of the second half of the month is repeated.

The mysterious group of 4 members who cornered Boruto call themselves the God Trees. Photo: Manga Plus

It is worth mentioning that V Jump, the magazine responsible for the manga, publishes monthly instead of weekly, unlike other titles. The first chapter, called ‘Boruto’, spanned 50 pages, while the second, titled ‘Tree’, had 41 pages, the same amount as the third chapter, ‘Uzuhiko’, in which Boruto’s new technique is introduced with the same name. For its part, chapter 4, which had the title ‘Awakening’, had 43 pages.

What time does ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, chapter 5, come out?

The next chapter of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimotothe creator of ‘Naruto’and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, will premiere in Peru at 10:00 am If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here are the corresponding times for its launch:

Mexico: 9.00 am

9.00 am Colombia, Ecuador: 10.00 am

10.00 am Venezuela: 11.00 am

11.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 12.00 am

12.00 am Spain: 4.00 pm

Where to read the manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ ONLINE?

To immerse yourself in this exciting new story, head to the website Manga Plus, the official Shueisha platform, the publisher behind the manga, where you will find all its publications. Additionally, you have the option to download the Manga Plus application on your Android or iPhone device to enjoy the content more conveniently. This application allows you to access episodes in several languages, including Spanish and English, legally and completely free.

In the next chapter we will see Boruto’s efforts to save Sasuke. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

It is important to note that the new episodes of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ premiere simultaneously with their launch in Japan. Therefore, it is advisable to read them quickly to avoid possible spoilers that may appear on social networks.

What is ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ about?

In ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, the story is set four years after chapter 80 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’. Naruto’s son, along with Sarada’s help, embarks on a journey with Sasuke and his new power. After this journey, the young ninja returns with significant growth in his character development and reinforced strength. Additionally, both Boruto and Kawaki have managed to balance their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through karma seals.

