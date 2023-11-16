‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, and which shows us the adventures of the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga, will release its chapter 4, where we can learn the reasons why the protagonist returned to the Village Hidden in the Leaves. In the previous chapter, we saw the fight between Boruto and codewhere the son of the famous ninja used the Rasengan Usuhiko to defeat his rival, who, unintentionally, took him to his hideout, where a mysterious corpse was found.

If you are a fan of this story and want to know what will happen in the new installment of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’In this note we will tell you everything about its launch, which promises to give us much more action and epic battles.

When is chapter 4 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ released?

Chapter 4 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’which will receive the title of ‘Wake up’, will premiere on Monday, November 20, 2023. On this occasion, and unlike its previous deliveries, its launch will no longer take place on a Wednesday or Thursday; The reasons for this decision are unknown, as is whether it will become its fixed release day.

The previous chapter of the manga showed us the reunion of Boruto with his sister Himawari. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

It should be noted that the magazine in charge of the manga, V Jump, only publishes monthly and not weekly, as is usually the case with other titles. The first installment, titled ‘Boruto’, consisted of 50 pages; while the second – which was named ‘Tree’ – had only 41, the exact amount that its third chapter has, which was called ‘Uzuhiko’, as Boruto’s new technique is called.

What time does chapter 4 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ come out?

The new chapter of the manga, which is written by Masashi Kishimotocreator of ‘Naruto’, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, It will premiere in Peru at 10:00 am However, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 9.00 am

9.00 am Colombia: 10.00 am

10.00 am Ecuador: 10.00 am

10.00 am Venezuela: 11.00 am

11.00 am Chili: 12.00 am

12.00 am Argentina: 12.00 am

12.00 am Spain: 4.00 pm

How to read ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ in Manga Plus?

To access this exciting new story, you must go to the website Manga Plusthe official page of Shueisha, manga publisher, and where you can find all its publications. Additionally, you have the option to download the application Manga Plus on your Android or iPhone device so that you can enjoy its content more comfortably and access them in several languages, such as Spanish and English, legally and completely free.

Kawaki and Boruto had a rough encounter in episode 3 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

It should be noted that the new chapters of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ They are released simultaneously with their launch in Japan, so you should hurry to read it as soon as it comes out so that you are not surprised by some spoilers that may appear on social networks.

What is ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ about?

‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ It takes place four years after what happened in chapter 80 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’. Naruto’s son will receive the help of Sarada and will embark on a journey with Sasuke and his new power. After the journey, the young ninja will return stronger than ever and with important character development. In addition, with Kawaki they will have leveled their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through the seals of karma.

