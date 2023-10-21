The manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, which tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki’s son, caused a great sensation since its premiere, something that is reflected in the ranking of the most read comics on the Manga Plus page, in which the work written by Masashi Kishimoto is in first place on said list in Spanish. Now, after the events shown in chapter 3, in which Boruto used a new technique to attack Code, the real reasons for his return to the village after 3 years will be discovered, where he was reunited with Himawari, his sister.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you all the details about the premiere of episode 4 of the manga, which is a continuation of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ and that it could soon have an anime adaptation, just as happened with its predecessor.

When does chapter 4 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ come out?

Episode 4 of‘Boruto: two blue vortex’ It will be released on Monday, November 20, 2023. On this occasion, and unlike its previous deliveries, its launch will no longer take place on a Wednesday or Thursday; The reasons for this decision are unknown, as is whether it will become its fixed release day.

Boruto used the Rasengan Uzuhiko to attack Code, who was badly injured and had to flee the confrontation. Photo: Manga Plus

It should be noted that the magazine in charge of the manga,V Jump, only publishes monthly and not weekly, as is usually the case with other titles. The first installment, titled ‘Boruto’, consisted of 50 pages; while the second – which was named ‘Tree’ – had only 41, the exact amount that its third chapter has, which was called ‘Uzuhiko’, as Boruto’s new technique is called.

What time does ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, chapter 4, come out?

The new chapter of the manga, which was written byMasashi Kishimoto —creator of ‘Naruto’— and illustrated byMikio Ikemoto, It will premiere in Peru at 10:00 amHowever, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 9.00 am

Colombia: 10.00 am

Ecuador: 10.00 am

Venezuela: 11.00 am

Chile: 12.00 am

Argentina: 12.00 am

Spain: 5.00 pm

Where to read the manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ ONLINE?

To access this exciting new story, you must go to the websiteManga Plusthe official page ofShueisha, manga publisher, where you can find all its publications. In addition, you have the option of downloading the Manga Plus application on your Android or iPhone device so that you can enjoy its content more comfortably and access them in several languages, such as Spanish and English, legally and completely free.

With the help of a toad, Boruto discovered that the Ten-Tails was dead in Code’s hideout. Photo: LR/Manga Plus composition

It should be noted that the new episodes of‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’They are released simultaneously with their launch in Japan, so you should hurry to read it as soon as it comes out so that you are not surprised by some spoilers that appear on social networks.

What is ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ about?

‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’It takes place 4 years after what happened in chapter 80 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’. Naruto’s son will receive the help of Sarada and will embark on a journey with Sasuke and his new power. After the journey, the young ninja will return stronger than ever and with important character development. In addition, with Kawaki they will have leveled their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through the seals of karma.

