The story of Boruto Uzumaki returned in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ and its fans are eager to know how it will continue and what new adventures Naruto’s son will have. Now, after the end of the previous chapter, in which we saw the protagonist appear to save Sarada, comes episode 3 of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, which promises more epic battles for the main characters.

If you don’t want to miss this new chapter of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, in this note, we leave you all the detailed information on when it premieres and where you can read the manga about Naruto’s son ONLINE and for FREE.

What time does chapter 3 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ premiere?

Boruto appeared to save Sarada and defeat the first villain of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex'.

Chapter 3 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ can be read from 10.00 am, in Peru, on Thursday, October 19, 2023. This new manga sets its plot four years after the events that occurred in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’, which the creators decided to put on pause to improve the appearance of the characters, as well as better develop their personalities.

If you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you a list with the respective schedules so that you can pay attention to the premiere of chapter 3 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’:

Mexico: 9.00 am

Colombia: 10.00 am

Ecuador: 10.00 am

Venezuela: 11.00 am

Chile: 12.00 m.

Argentina: 12.00 m.

Spain: 5.00 pm

How to read the manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

the manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ It is available for reading ONLINE and completely FREE at Mangaplus, specialized and official page to publish this type of magazines. On this platform, you can also find the previous chapters of the story of Naruto’s son, however, As new episodes are uploaded, only the last three will be enabled for free.