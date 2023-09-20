New chapter of ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’! After an exciting premiere in which the protagonist finally appears when Sarada was cornered, the manga based on the life of Naruto and Hinata’s son returns with its second episode. This story from the work of Ukyō Kodachi, with illustrations by Mikio Ikemoto, returned after the creators decided to take a break to improve aspects of the characters on a physical and mental level.

Keep reading this note so you know all the details about what time and where to read chapter 2 of the manga ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’ ONLINE and FREE.

Boruto appeared at the end of the first chapter of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’. Photo: MangaPlus

What time does chapter 2 of ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’ premiere?

Hechapter 2 of ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’It will premiere on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 and can be read from 10:00 am in Peru. The story of the manga takes place after the events ofchapter 80from ‘Next Generations’, located 4 years earlier in the chronology of history. Below, we leave you the schedules by country so you don’t miss the premiere.

Mexico: 9.00 am

Colombia: 10.00 am

Ecuador: 10.00 am

Venezuela: 11.00 am

Chile: 12.00 am

Argentina: 12.00 am

Spain: 5.00 pm

Sarada found herself cornered in episode 1 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’. Photo: MangaPlus

Where to read ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’, chapter 2, ONLINE?

the manga ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’ It is available on the website of MangaPlus, the official page that offers all the material from Shūeisha, the publisher responsible for publishing all the content of ‘Boruto’. This website also has an app, which can be downloaded to your Android or iPhone device.

