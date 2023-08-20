The manga that tells the story of the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyūga will change its name and change from ‘Boruto: Naruto next generations’ to ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’. After a four-month hiatus, the creation of Ukyō Kodachi, illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, will go through a phase of evolution, in which the characters will be —and look— more adults, something similar to what happened with ‘Naruto Shippuden. ‘.

For this reason, here we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss the PREMIERE of the new sleeve about the adventures of Boruto Uzumaki.

When does ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’, chapter 1 premiere?

The manga that is the sequel to ‘Naruto’created by Masashi Kishimoto, will release its first chapter this Monday August 21, 2023. It will narrate the return of the characters, who will undergo a change in their image and it will be known what happened to them since the end of chapter 80 of ‘Next Generations’, which took place four years earlier, according to the chronology of the history.

The Boruto manga was first published on May 9, 2016. Photo: Pierrot

At the moment there is no official information on the periodicity in which the chapters will be published, so it will be necessary to be attentive to social networks or information in the media in this regard.

Where can I read ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’?

To be able to enjoy this new story, it will only be necessary to enter the website of MangaPlusofficial page to enjoy all the content of Shueisha, publisher in charge of publishing the manga ‘Boruto’. In addition, you can also download the MangaPlus iPhone Android application to view the content in Spanish, English, among other languages, officially.

What will ‘Boruto: two blue vortex’ be about?

‘Boruto: two blue vortex’ will be set four years after what happened in chapter 80 of ‘Boruto: Naruto next generations’. Naruto’s son will receive Sarada’s help and will embark on a journey with Sasuke and his new power. After the journey, the young ninja will return stronger than ever and with significant character development. In addition, together with Kawaki, they will have leveled their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through the karma seals.