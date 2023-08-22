The premiere of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, the continuation of the story of the son of Naruto, comes with a renewed manga, in which the characters will have a remarkable evolution. In this novel second part of Ukyō Kodachi’s work, with illustrations by Mikio Ikemoto, we will see that Boruto will need the help of Sarada and Sasuke, who has a new power and with which he will embark on his journey.

If you are a fan of anime and manga from boruto, Here we leave you all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of chapter 1 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’.

When does chapter 1 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ premiere?

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' will narrate the events that happened 4 years after 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'.

He Chapter 1 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ premieres TODAY Monday August 21, 2023.In this initial episode, the characters return with notable changes in their appearance, and the story will take place after the events of the chapter 80 of ‘Next Generations’, located four years earlier in the chronology of the story.

Where to read ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, chapter 1 ONLINE?

This exciting new story about the son of Naruto is available on the MangaPlus website, the official page that offers all the material from Shueisha, the publisher responsible for publishing the ‘Boruto’ manga. This page also has its app, which can be downloaded to your Android or iPhone device. Also, this first chapter of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ has 53 pages.

Main plot of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' is the sequel to 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'.

Four years after the events that occurred in chapter 80 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’, ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ arrives. On this occasion, Naruto’s son will receive Sarada’s help and will embark on a journey with Sasuke and his new power. In addition, after the journey, the young ninja will return stronger than ever and with transcendental character development, since, together with Kawaki, he will have leveled his powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through the seals of karma.

